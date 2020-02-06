AIOU held ‘Solidarity Walk’ to project Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Students and employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) participated in Walk held here on Thursday at the University’s main campus to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri people, in their heroic struggle against the Indian’s brutalities in the occupied territory.

The Walk was led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who said on the occasion that the AIOU being the Mega University will stand by the nation for projecting the just cause of Kashmir.

The walk, he said is a symbolic of the fact that all segments of society including the academicians and the students have the same voice, and they stand together with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle.

The Walk’s participants holding banners and playcards, marched from the VC’s office to the University’s main gate, raising slogans in favour of the Kashmir people.

The banners and playcards were inscribed with the slogans, ‘We stand with the Kashmiris, if need be we take back the occupied Kashmir by force, Indian government not to be allowed to continue its suppression in the occupied Kashmir, and the Kashmir will soon become the part of Pakistan.

A large number of schools and colleges’ students from the Rawalpindi region also took part in the solidarity walk.

Those who joined the walk included the University’s officers. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Dr. Hasan Raza and Syed Zia-Ul-Husnain Naqvi, besides President Academic Staff Association, Dr. Fazal-ur-Rehman and President Employees Welfare Association Sher Asif Satti.

The Vice Chancellor in his message broadcast from AIOU FM radio further said the teaching community and the students all over the country will never leave behind in backing the Kashmiri people in their just struggle, achieving the right of self-determination.

