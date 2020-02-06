Pakistan in close contact with OIC against human rights violation in IHK: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that Pakistan was in constant contact with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation with regard to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

During her weekly press briefing, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan and the rest of the world had observed Kashmir Day on February 5.

She said that the OIC had passed several resolutions regarding Kashmir and the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir had been keeping the issue alive since decades.

“The OIC is Pakistan’s biggest supporter on Kashmir,” she said. Aisha Farooqui added that Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan, and its embassies located across the world was celebrated on February 5.

“This is a part of an ongoing policy by Pakistan, and all Pakistanis are a part of this mission,” she said. Calling the Kashmir issue an utmost priority of the Foreign Office, the spokesperson said that the policies are formulated at the government’s behest.

While refuting the news reports that the FO is not proactive in taking up the plight of Kashmiris, Farooqui said that Pakistan’s foreign policy in centered around Kashmir.

Farooqui said that Pakistan lodged strong protest with India in relation to the firing incidents along the Line of Control, particularly the one on Monday (Feb 3) in which several unarmed civilians were wounded.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan is also reviewing the talks between the United States and Taliban. She further said that Turkish President Tayyap Erdogan will visit Pakistan next week and the details of the visit will be shared soon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION