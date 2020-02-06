Pakistani staff donates mask for coronavirus infection in China

BEIJING: The serious situation of coronavirus infection in Wuhan has not only wringed the hearts of Chinese but also clutched the concern of Pakistani, the iron brother of China.

According to Gwadar Pro App, recently several Pakistani staff of Sahiwar power station of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Pakistan Energy Co., Ltd, such as Muhammad Bilal Hassan and Kashif Younas, have bought a batch of respirator mask spontaneously and donated them to the central control room of power station.

The staff said, they have seen from media how severe the epidemic is, under such a situation, China is fighting this tremendous disaster. They heartily appreciate extraordinary contribution China has made to Pakistan.

Therefore, when they recognized there was an extreme dearth of respirator mask in China, they decided to do something as best possible for the control and prevention of the virus. China, you’re not alone, your friends world wide will always be with you!

