FIA nabs international human smuggler ‘Gogi Shah’ from Gujrat

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested an international human smuggler, Rashid Hasnain Raza aka Gogi Shah, wanted by authorities over his involvement in various heinous crimes.

Divulging details of his arrest, Additional Director FIA Abdul Hafeez said that Rashid Hasnain was nabbed from Gujrat, a district of Punjab province, and his name was also included in the red book issued from the interior ministry.

The accused established a human smuggling network in 2004 and was booked in several cases in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities of the country.

The accused is shifted to another location for tracing out his entire network.

In September 2019, the FIA issued the ‘Red Book’ of proclaimed offenders wanted in human trafficking crime.

The FIA has declared 100 offenders in the Red Book as most wanted and proclaimed offenders. The list also included five most wanted women criminals.

The investigation agency has named 43 proclaimed offenders wanted in human smuggling offence from Punjab.

The names of three human traffickers added in last year’s list of 28 proclaimed offenders from Islamabad, the agency said.

The red book also carrying 12 names of human smugglers from Sindh and two from Balochistan, FIA sources said.

In the year 2018, the list of traffickers has comprised 93 most wanted smugglers and only 19 from them were arrested, the FIA disclosed.

