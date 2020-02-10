Ishaq Dar’s house case: LHC issues restraining order, seeks govt’s reply in 10 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has heard petition filed against turning former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence into shelter home.

During the hearing, the court has issued restraining order and sought reply from provincial government in ten days.

In a plea, the plaintiff has adopted the stance that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are being subjected to political revenge.

The Punjab government has illegally turned the house into shelter home as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued stay order over auction of Dar’s residence, he added.

The claimant further stated that the provincial government has violated court’s order.

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Ishaq Dar, on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its reference against the former minister, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged, “The accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million”.

Ishaq Dar has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him.

On the other hand, Interpol had rejected Pakistan’s request to issue a red warrant against the former minister and gave him a clean chit.

The Interpol had also directed its National Central Bureaus (NCBs) to delete all data files in their systems on Dar. It also urged NCBs to update their national databases accordingly and ensure that the same is done by all national entities that have access to Interpol information.

The PML-N leader is currently residing in London.

