Issues with PTI resolved: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday said they had discussed outstanding issues with the government team and clarified certain matters.

A negotiating team of the government met with the Chaudhry brothers at their residence in Lahore to hold talks with the leadership of PML-Q on issues of mutual interest.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were also part of the government team that met with the PML-Q leadership. Members of the government team include federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood and Asad Umar.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Elahi said the party leadership had discussed outstanding issues with the government team and clarified certain matters.

“We had open discussions with the government on outstanding issues. We do not have any doubts about the sincerity and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Elahi told the media.

“We have resolved certain matters. In the future too, we hope to work together with the government. We can resolve issues amicably by discussing them between ourselves,” he added.

“There was a perception about the parties not being on the same page. People turned small matters into big ones. We hope our alliance with the PTI can stay intact till elections,” he said.

Khattak also spoke to the media after the meeting, reaffirming that all misunderstandings with the PML-Q had been cleared, and that the two parties were ready to move forward.

“We will move forward on every matter with consultations. We will make mutual decisions keeping in view the national interest,” Khattak noted.

The defence minister further told the media that any misgivings about the government and coalition partners not working together have been removed. “MQM, PML-Q and BNP will remain as allies for the next three years,” he added.

Before the meeting with the coalition partners, PTI leaders held an important session at the Chief Minister House attended by the Punjab chief minister, governor, Khattak, Umar and Mahmood.

Sources said the meeting decided that they will continue to work with the coalition parties.

