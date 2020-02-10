Wife throws acid on husband in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman reportedly threw acid on her husband while he was asleep in Azizabad, an area of Karachi, police said on Monday.

A disgruntled wife threw acid on her sleeping husband, which also injured her 10-year-old son. Both of them were shifted to a hospital.

Farzana and Farhan married on their own will. “But differences had developed between the couple due to which they had separated eight months ago,” he family of Farhan said.

According to the police, she managed to escape after committing the crime. The police are on the lookout for her.

Earlier in June, last year, a husband threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in the Korangi area of Karachi.

The married woman identified as Abida suffered burn wounds in an acid attack by her husband and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect fled the scene after throwing acid on his wife.

