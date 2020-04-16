AIOU facilitates students to pay semester fee in two installments

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to facilitate its new and continuing students by giving them option to pay their semester fee in two installments.

The decision was taken by the University administration in a high-level meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum due to crisis situation in wake of the COVID-19 in the country.

As per the decision, the new and continuing students of the University are being provided the optional facility to pay their fee for the admissions in MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas for semester Spring 2020 in two equal installments.

The date for first installment has been fixed as June 5, while the date of second installment will be July 17, 2020.

The installment facility will be open for the students who apply online through admission portal on the University website on or before the extended date of admissions June 5.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor said that the University realizing its social responsibility is going to support its students who might be facing financial problems due to the country-wide spread of COVID-19.

“The students are our asset and the University will leave no space to facilitate them. They will continue its teaching practices through the use of Online educational technology,” he added.

Meanwhile, the University has extended the date of admission for the semester Spring 2020 for its Post-Graduate and Bachelors level programs up to June 5, 2020.

Earlier, the last date of admissions was April 15, which has now been extended to facilitate the fresh as well as continuing students belonging to different nooks and corners of the country.

However, these admissions have been extended only for MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas. The details and eligibility criteria along with admission forms to apply in these programs is available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students are encouraged to apply Online through admission portal. The Vice Chancellor hoped that the current crisis situation will not stop their pursuit to get higher education.

He further stated that the AIOU will take every possible step to facilitate its students who are eager to obtain and continue their education for the uplift of their families, society and the Nation.

