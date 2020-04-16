ATC issues arrest warrants for BLA terrorists in Chinese Consulate attack case

KARACHI: Special Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for terrorists of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Chinese Consulate attack case.

According to details, the ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 15 terrorists including Hyrbyair Marri, Alidad Balidi, Commander Sharif and Rashid Hussain, while Ahmed Husnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam are already detained.

According to police, Indian Intelligence Agency RAW financially assisted the attackers and two detained suspects have already confessed to assisting attackers who were killed during the attack.

Accused assisted in supply of explosives and weapons to the attackers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION