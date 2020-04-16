COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases raises to 6,919, recovers 1,645

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections people in Pakistan has reached 6,919 as the country recorded 1,645 have been recovered, whereas, 128 deaths were reported so far.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics, 414 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

Punjab on the top of coronavirus cases 3,291, Sindh reports 2,008, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reports 912 cases, 280 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 5,540 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours as the overall detection tests stand at 78,979.

Anti-coronavirus measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has chaired a high-level session to review measures adopted for containing the coronavirus pandemic. The premier was briefed over the current situation of the COVID-19 by federal minister and the head of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar, special assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal.

Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the premier regarding the activities of the health ministry for tracking, testing and isolation of the COVID-19 patients across the country.

The NDMA chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal briefed that the third stock of protection equipment will be dispatched to provinces on Friday (tomorrow).

During the session, PM Imran Khan directed to give special attention on compiling accurate records of the COVID-19 developments. The future strategies should be designed in accordance with the statistics regarding the virus.

The premier asked the authorities to ascertain the causes of recent deaths whether the persons were infected with coronavirus or not. He added that the federal government was making decisions in view of the difficulties of a common man and permission granted to trade activities under some restrictions.

He urged nationals to show responsible behaviour and adopt social distancing besides following all precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

