Hilarious: Former OM player Mario Lemina takes over and steals the most famous “meme” of the moment (video)

The Galatasaray player has surfed the Internet “memes” wave.

In this period of quarantine due to coronavirus pandemic, players are reproducing videos on social media platforms. The challenges are increasing and one of the last players to have joined the movement is called Mario Lemina.

The Galatasaray player posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen fining one of his opponents during a match. The rest of the video refers to a “meme” circulating on social networks.

Just for the fun 🤣🤣🤣

STAY AT HOME OR DANCE WITH US 😂@NoContextRIP pic.twitter.com/fpj9QHTmyv — Mario Lemina (@LeminaM_13) April 13, 2020

“Just for fun, stay at home or dance with us,” he added description on his video.

