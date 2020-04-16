Pervaiz Elahi chairs parliamentary committee session via video link

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a parliamentary committee session through video link to deliberate on measures to counter novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The session was briefed by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid regarding the steps taken by the provincial regime to control the pandemic.

She maintained that the standard of coronavirus tests is being monitored and professional staff is being appointed at new laboratories.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said it is very welcoming that the Punjab government has increased its testing capacity.

