PFA seals five milk shops on account of adulteration

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed five milk shops and disposed of 2,400 litre adulterated milk while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk in the areas of Jorry Pull and Harbanspur.

The dairy safety teams have inspected totalled 5,360 litre milk during the operation which was loaded on milk carrier vehicles and available at milk shops. The authority also issued warning notices for improvement to five food business operators (FBOs) including M Masoom, Al-Madina Ghosia, Lajpal, Punjab Sweets and Datta Milk shops.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that authority shut down Awal Hamd, Rehman, Bismillah, Mian and Al-Qadari Milk shops over failure to meet the food standards defined in Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals. He said that PFA is checking the milk quality through the latest mobile testing lab.

Irfan Memon said that the use of adulterated milk is not fit for elders and children. He further said that adulteration is a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand. He said that PFA’s food safety officers are being sent to the field wearing full protective clothing who were screening the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION