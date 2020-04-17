American actor Brian Dennehy, villain of Rambo, dies at the age of 81

Famous American actor Brian Dennehy, mouth of Hollywood who had notably played role as sheriff harasses Sylvester Stallone in Rambo, died at the age of 81, unrelated to the coronavirus, his agent announced on Thursday.

Specialist in supporting roles and often playing bad guys, he had also been noticed in Romeo + Juliet or the series Dynasty, Dallas and more recently in Blacklist.

With dozens of films to his credit, Brian Dennehy was also a confirmed theater actor, who distinguished himself on Broadway and won two Tony Awards, the greatest theatrical awards in the United States.

He had played alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in 2008 in the crime film Law and Order.

The actor died of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic and died Wednesday night at his home in Connecticut, his agent said in a statement sent to AFP.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

“Charismatic, of unlimited generosity, he was a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his wife Jennifer, his family and his many friends”, wrote Brian Dennehy’s daughter Elizabeth, on Twitter.

