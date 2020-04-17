PFA discards 1,870 litre tainted milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against adulterated milk in the metropolis and disposed of 1,870 litre chemically contaminated milk amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the dairy safety teams have visited 10 milk and yogurt shops in Makkah Colony Gulberg and inspected totalled 6,2440 litre milk during the operation.

He said that Al-Hadi, Al-Meezan, Paa Gee and Pak Rehman Milk Shops were involved in the wicked practice of milk adulteration. He said that 46.75 maunds milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals. The authority was also found the low level of Lactometer Reading (LR) in tainted milk.

Meanwhile, enforcement teams have issued warning notices for improvement to six four food business operators (FBOs) including Al-Noor Milk Shop & Kasuri Falodha, Al-Jannat, Haji Milk & Falodha, Al-Fazal, Umer Dairy and Malik Amin Milk Shops. He said that PFA is checking the milk quality through the latest mobile testing lab. He further said that the use of adulterated milk is not fit for elders and children.

PFA’s food safety officers are being sent to the field wearing full protective clothing who were screening the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus, he added.

