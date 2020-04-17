SCA hopes govt to allow free movement of food commodities

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has hoped that Sindh government along lines of taking precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus will allow free movement of food commodities including wheat by safeguarding due and legal rights of growers so that on one hand farmers do not become victims of prevailing circumstances due to coronavirus while on the other people can get items of the kitchen easily from market to feed their families.

In a statement issued here Friday president of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Syed Miran Muhammad Shah has said SBA wholeheartedly supports the stance taken by Sindh chief minister to curtail and controlling COVID-19 in the province.

He said it was chief minister Murad Ali Shah who had first smelled devastating effects of pandemic in March 2020 and took bold decision by announcing strict lockdown from March 22 in an effort to further stopping spread of pandemic.

He said growers community is thankful and appreciates measures taken by Sindh government wherein it has allowed free movement of agriculture commodities from farm to market and appreciate government relaxation on allowing to open shops of agriculture inputs including shops of seed, fertilizers and agriculture machinery keeping wheat harvest season in mind. These measures of Sindh government are lauded including protecting rights of growers and also ensuring food security to people.

He hoped that the Sindh government would continue to safeguarding due and legal rights of growers community under all circumstances and would ensure free movement of agriculture commodities of food items.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION