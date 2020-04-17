Sindh Varsity to train faculty in online teaching by mid-May

HYDERABAD: Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that they were aware that all SU teachers may not be well-versed in using virtual method of teaching. Hence, they were seriously contemplating to organise special training sessions for such varsity teachers so that they gained the required skill and competence. He registered these remarks while presiding over an online video –conference meeting with the stakeholders from SU Faculty of Law.

The VC said Faculty of Law has been one of the most important varsity Faculties and that it would embrace without hesitation the proposed plan to shift to online option.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Dean of the Faculty renowned lawyer Mr. Jhamat Jethanand, SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the Faculty domain.

Dean Jhamat Jethanand informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

The Varsity’s Director Internet Services Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani informed that they were working on a parallel plan that comprised two options: A and B. He added that as per option A they were exploiting social media tools like email communication, FaceBook page links, Google devices and WhatsApp streams to academically interact with students; adding that as per option B they were developing a full-fledged and efficient Virtual Learning Management System (VLMS) with a view to integrate teaching-learning materials being prepared by faculty through student E-portal medium and other online domains if the lockdown situation prevailed beyond anticipated timeframe.

Academic Heads of various teaching departments of the Faculty of Law shared with Dr. Burfat that they had already impressed upon faculty within their respective venues to begin working on developing and designing online teaching modules to administer in case the need be.

Thanking all in connectivity, the Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that by unflinching faith and academic devotion; they would be able to overpower the epidemic threat consequences at the campus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION