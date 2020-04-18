Air e-Nexus’20: Pakistan’s first-ever e-Olympiad starting from April 19

ISLAMABAD: Air University, in order to eradicating the confines of quarantined minds of youth through promoting ‘e-Edutainment’, has announced to organize Pakistan’s first-ever and the biggest e-Olympiad “Air e-Nexus’20”. According to a press statement issued on Saturday, total 61 online events would be held, under the guidance and support of Air University Directorate of Student Affairs, from the 19th to 23rd of April, 2020. The Air e-Nexus’20 would also explore new horizons of opportunities under the concepts emerged from CoVID-19 outbreak crisis, namely Work from home and remote learning through the effective use of online digital tools, including e-LMS. In this regard, Air University further announced to donate all proceeds from the event to the Government’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

“We wish to return the spark that the youth of Pakistan think they have lost in their lives because of Covid-19,” the statement said. The prominent events of the olympiad comprise e-competitions among university students ranging from writing challenges to engineering designs, quizzes, donation drives, designing public service messages through videography, photography, animation and various other skill-based competitions.

“The objective of this whole extravaganza is to encourage students to promote the use of technology in education and revive the Nexus to e-Nexus, as an innovative initiative, for making some valuable contribution to the knowledge economy in digital age,” the statement further emphasized, adding that the primary motive behind transforming annual Air Nexus event to e-Nexus is promoting a digital platform to help achieve the concept of digital Pakistan.

Air University has and always will be leading from the front in support of new ideas and advancements in regard to such unprecedented ventures. Air e-Nexus’20 aims to prove itself one of the pivotal stepping stones through which the youth can bring a stark change in the minds and hearts of people, for the future of a dynamic and technologically advanced Pakistan. The statement concluded.

