Govt converts Hyd Club, Public School & Expo Center to quarantine centers

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro has issued orders to set up quarantine centers at Hyderabad Club Qasimabad, Public School Latifabad and Expo Center Hyderabad. In this regard, he visited the above areas along with assistants commissioner Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad and reviewed the situation at these places. It may be mentioned here that all the above 3 places happen to be capacious and can serve as quarantine centers for keeping coronavirus affected persons until their recovery. On this occasion, DC Hyderabad asked concerned officers to adopt measures so as to face any eventuality and emergency. He said though the situation of coronavirus at Hyderabad was under control however, precautionary measures were must before any untoward incident.

