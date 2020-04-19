Beautiful garden of colorful flowers Salar house attract tourists to Chitral’s Ayun valley

CHITRAL: A local resident of Ayun village in Chitral has added to the beauty of the area by creating a garden of lovely flowers which is visited by the local as well as foreign tourists. Shakiruddin has developed this garden at his residence ‘Salar House’ in which he has planted flowers of hundreds of kinds. The attractive scene of the flowers had further added to the tourist attraction of Ayun village.

Shakiruddin said while talking to this scribe that his deceased father was also fond of planting flowers of different kinds. He said he has got this hobby and passion from his late father. He said he brings seeds of flowers of hundreds of species from different parts of the country even from foreign too and plants it at Salar House. He said he is so passionate about his love for flowers that he even doesn’t hesitate to acquire seed of some very rare flowers from abroad.









A large number of local and foreign tourists come to Salar House to witness the beautiful flowers which are not found in other areas.

Inayatullah, Aseer a local social activist, said the lovely scene of the flowers keeps the mind fresh. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced a scheme for beautification of Chitral and allocated Rs500 million for it. He said people like Shakiruddin are doing a wonderful job in making the environment clean and green. He said the government must also encourage people like Shakiruddin through financial help from the beautification project. He said if such people are encouraged, the whole Chitral valley will dazzle with lovely flowers and fresh fragrances.

Ijaz Ahmed, a visitor, said he has seen such big flower gardens in big cities which are under the government patronage. He said he was impressed to see an individual developing the flower garden through his own resources in Chitral.

Another visitor, Abeer Ahmed, said people like Shakiruddin are playing a commendable role in making the valley beautiful.

Shakiruddin has also made a nursery of plants from where he gifts seeds and plants of flowers to visitors who have interest in gardening.

Social circles in Chitral said people like Shakiruddin must be encouraged and helped to make the whole Chitral valley clean and green.

