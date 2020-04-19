Imran Khan has set new example of accountability from his associates: Arbab Rahim

HYDERABAD: Grand Democratic Alliance leader and former chief minister of Sindh Arbab Rahim has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example by taking accounts from his own associates. This proves he has interest of country and nation more dear than his associates.

Arbab Rahim said on this action of accountability process I salute prime minister for taking accounts from his minister which set a positive tradition which was lacking in former government before him.

He said by surrounding mafia who caused artificial shortage of sugar and wheat his action would block such mafias in country who would never think of plundering the nation. He deplored that had the past rulers taken such action against looters mafia, the black sheep could have been eliminated from the country.

The former chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan must be encouraged for his steps to eliminate corruption from the country by punishing culprits. He hoped Imran Khan would continue to bring the country to a level of other advanced countries and that Grand Democratic Alliance will be with him in his journey towards the advancement of the country.

