Situation of coronavirus in Hyderabad under control, says DC

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro has said that situation of coronavirus in Hyderabad district was under control. However, he said the cooperation of traders and businessmen was required to make it more effective from spreading the pandemic. He said after directives of Sindh government the business activities will start its process phase-wise. This he said while chairing a meeting of various organizations of businessmen at Shahbaz Hall here Sunday. He asked them to implement the precautionary measures according to orders of government for protection from coronavirus including putting masks on faces by their workers to follow social distances and also asked them to install disinfection walk through gates on entry and exit points of markets.

He said all markets cannot be opened on the same but every market can remain open in 1 or 2 days in a week. He asked that all business organizations should submit their details with the deputy commissioner office so that decisions could be taken as to what kind of business can be opened on which day.

The business organizations assured the deputy commissioner of their full cooperation in the present situation. Their gesture of cooperation was lauded by the deputy commissioner. The meeting was also attended by additional deputy commissioner Hyderabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION