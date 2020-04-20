Corona patients being treated effectively: MS LUH HYD

HYDERABAD: Dr. Muzafar Ali Kalhoro medical superintendent of Liaquat Medical university hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro has said that patients of coronavirus were being treated effectively under special arrangements so that to combat the deadly disease.

He was talking with delegation of civil society and political leaders of city . On this occasion AMS general Dr. Shaukat Lakho, AMS Waqar Mahmood Memon, focal person of coronavirus Dr. Aftab Phul and others were present. M.S said apart from coronavirus patients of other diseases were also being treated at LUH Hyderabad and Jammshoro.

Dr. Muzafar Ali Kalhoro said thousands of patients were checked and treated at OPD from 8 morning to 2 p.m and they were being provided with medicines free of charge. Likewise free service of MRI, C.T.Scan and other tests are being provided to patients visiting OPD.

He said at LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro patients from whole Sindh were given treatment without discrimination. However he said sensitizer gates have been set up at OPD so that patients could remain safe from virus, later they are tested at gates. Later if they are tested clear they are allowed in wards. He said SOPs of government were being followed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION