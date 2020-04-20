HMC staff continues sweeping, spraying city roads, streets

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Municipal Corporation staff continues to cleaning roads and streets of Hyderabad and Latifabad since last one week to keep cleanliness to prevent accumulation of any kind of filth or heaps of dirt.

he staff of HMC was also spraying roads and streets as precautionary measures against coronavirus with sodium chroride under orders of city Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussan. The spray has been carried out in almost all streets, roads, at schools, colleges, hospitals, markets through fire tenderers. Even jails including central jail, Nara jails and govt hospitals including mental hospital civil hospital and other government and private hospitals were being sprayed.

A separate team of HMC workers was spraying in the whole city against mosquitos.

