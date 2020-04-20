Jamshoro police present confectioneries, sanitizers to motherless children, distribute ration bags among poor fishermen, eunuchs

DADU: Amid continuous lockdown in the province, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aleena Rajper reached at SOS village Jamshoro and presented biscuits, sweets, hand sanitizers and face masks, ration bags to the 94 orphan children there on the directions of SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh.

ASP Aleena Rajper on the occasion mingled with the motherless children living in SOS village and presented sweets and biscuits to them one by one. She also distributed hand sanitizers and face masks to the orphan kids.

Later, a police cop gave parade training to the all 94 children and provided them tips as to how they can keep themselves safe and protected from the coronavirus (COVID-19). On the occasion, the police cops fumigated the entire area of the village in order to secure the motherless kids from the mosquitoes and other germs causing epidemic diseases.

Among others, chairperson SOS village Nayab Soomro was also present at the juncture.

While talking to this correspondent , ASP Aleena Rajper told that they were doing their best to support those sections of society that did not get proper attention of the masses adding that the district police at their own presented sweets, biscuits, sanitizers and face masks to the kids in order to ensure their protection from the hazards of coronavirus.

Earlier, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh reached at Kotri downstream, where he distributed ration bags and essential food item among 80 families of fishermen who are prey to starvation in the wake of lockdown in a bid to curb the proliferation of coronavirus.

Talking to this correspondent, SSP Amjad Shaikh said that he had also distributed ration bags and other essential food items to 8 eunuchs living in Kotri on behalf of district police in order to support them as community services.

He said that the district police will be extending support and cooperation to the poor families of fishermen, castrates and the motherless children of orphanage home in near future too.

“The objective of distributing eatables, face masks and hand sanitizers among the motherless babies of SOS village is to give them a sense of belonging and ownership”, he said.

He explained that the gesture was also to show the compassionate side of the police, away from its constitutional duty of fighting crimes.

