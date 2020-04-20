PFA steps forward to beat COVID-19, places ‘antiviral’ walk-through gates

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its employees and visitors to prevent them from coronavirus (COVID-19) and better control of its spread.

In this connection, the authority has placed disinfectant walk-through gates to let the staff and visitors be safe from this pandemic disease. All staff and visitors would have to go via disinfectant walk-through gates which have been placed on entering points of the offices across Punjab.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that making sure to wash hands, applying sanitizers and wearing face mask while going to offices. He said that temperature is being checked with thermal gun of all people who are coming in the office whether he/she is staff or visitor.

He further said that hand sanitizer dispensers have been positioned for the facility of staff to disinfecting hands. “The one and the only way to be safe from COVID-19 is to take safety measures, and people must enhance,” he added.

