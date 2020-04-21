Doctors continued protest 13th day: PMA lashes at Sindh govt

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Medical Association has lashed out at Sindh government saying that the government has failed to even hear the demands of doctors who continued their protest 13th day on Tuesday with black armbands despite this they performed their duties.

In a statement, Pir Manzoor general secretary Pakistan Medical Association has said that doctors and other medical staff were struggling for the realization of their demands since the last 2 months but the Sindh government continues to avoid their demands.

He said now number of doctors being affected by coronavirus was on rise but government of Sindh was not fulfilling its pledge made with PMA. He deplored that doctors were not being provided protective kits nor their screening. He said government has so far failed to announce any package for doctors. He said with increase of people affected by coronavirus medical staff was feeling danger for them.

Pir Manzoor asked the Sindh government to remove unrest from among the medical community by accepting their demands otherwise the situation can get worse.

