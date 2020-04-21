To control COVID-19 first smart sanitizer walkthrough installed in Lawari tunnel

CHITRAL: The Municipal Administration of Chitral is working to prevent Chitral from the outbreak of Corona virus. In this connection, the Drosh and Chitral TMA staff under the supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-Din jointly installed the first smart- sanitizer walkthrough gate at Baradam near Lawari Tunnel, which plays a key role in the prevention of Corona virus. Whenever any traveler from the down districts interring into Chitral, they will first pass through the walk-through gate where ant germ spray will be placed on top of it and will also detect his body temperature if a passenger has a temperature. Through this, the walkthrough will ring the bells, which will make it easier for the patient to be more diagnosed and treated.

Aminur Rehman, a spokesman for the Tehsil Municipal Administration, told the media that Baradam is the gateway Chitral where people coming from down districts this walkthrough will be sanitized them and hope to stop the Corona virus from spreading. The risk of spreading the outbreak will be minimized by this way.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul ul Haq said, “We are doing everything possible to prevent the people from Corona virus.” It would be advantageous to put a walkthrough here that passengers will pass through this gate with a germicidal spray and it also has a thermometer which the machine will detect if any passenger has a fever and we can easily make such passengers more diagnosed. And treatment will be easier to treat.

Tehsil municipal officer Misbah-ud-din told local journalists that the Tehsil administration has been working hard day and night to prevent the people from Corona virus, which includes spraying anti germs to unaffected public places, mosques, hospitals, vegetable markets, , etc. AS well as they also distribute masks, sanitizers and gloves among the people free of cost. TMO Misbah-ud-din said, “We try our best in limited resources to prevent the spread of the Corona virus outbreak, but unfortunately the outbreak in Chitral is now over and we need to be more careful now.”

He urged the people to stay in their homes, not to go to the markets without need, and to follow with social distances and to avoid hugging people or shaking hands. “Unless we go out and call this outbreak indoors, it does not go into anyone’s home by itself but it is our own fault for spreading it that we go to places where we meet people,” he said.

