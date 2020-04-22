Consultations with Ulema underway for opening mosques in Ramazan: Governor Sindh

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said consultations with Ulema were underway for opening mosques during the holy month of Ramzan with condition to follow precautionary measures adding that if they did not follow then the government may reverse its decision. He was talking here Wednesday during his meeting with district administration at Shahbaz hall where he reviewed the situation about coronavirus.

Briefing the governor, deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro told that tests of 1036 persons were taken out of them 201 were found positive. However out of them 136 had recovered yet 63 were under treatment. Out of above number only 38 were locals. He said masks, gloves and other protective material was provided to medical staff. With regards to quarantine and isolation centers, deputy commissioner briefed governor that quarantines have been set up at 256 flats of labour department, 70 rooms of Rajputana hospital and 30 rooms of Memon hospital and isolation wards set up at 124 beds of government hospital Kohsar Latifabad, at 220 beds in Isra hospital, 140 Liaquat university hospital and 154 beds at Hyderabad club. He also told governor that 124 centers have been set up in district for distribution of cash under Ehsas program.

DG Ehsas Abdul Rahim Shaikh told that cash distribution under this program has been given to 50465 persons out of deserving 125,047. DC informed the governor that ration has been distributed among 19449 families in the district. Later, the governor visited Ehsas center at government degree college Qasimabad. Talking with media he said coronavirus was issue of not only one country but the whole world. He said the central government was extending full cooperation to provinces. MPA Halim Adil Shaikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran, Bilal Ghaffar, and advisor Umed Ali Junejo accompanied governor during his visit of Hyderabad.

