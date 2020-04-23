HSATI demands extension in last date for payment of electric bills

HYDERABAD: The Senior Vice Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Aamir Shahab Wednesday demanded extension in last date for payment of electricity bills so that industrialists could be able to deposit the same without any inconvenience.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company has set April 27, 2020 as last date for payment of electricity bills however due to closure of industries as a result of COVID-19, the industrialists are facing great hardship to pay bills to service providers including HESCO, he said.

He said that though the Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted permission to specific industrial units to start functioning with conditions, however the industrialists of other units are unable to gear up activities because of lockdown as a result of pandemic.

The industrial activities in Hyderabad SITE remained suspended due to directives of the government, he said and added that though the industrialists have been engaged and striving hard to bring economic stability, but the cooperation of the government is also required in this regard.

The government should form a comprehensive policy for payment of the bills of all service providers, he said and appealed to Federal Energy Minister (Power Division) Umer Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer HESCO Abdul Haq Memon and other concerned to realize the difficulties of the industrialists and grant extension in last date for payment of electricity bills to them.

