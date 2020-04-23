PFA directs FBOs to follow Punjab government’s SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed food business operators to ensure the standard operating procedures of Punjab government to prevent from dengue.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that it is compulsory for FBOs to wear mask and gloves, otherwise strict action would be taken against them as per law. He said that PFA has directed FBOs to provide hand wash facilities to customers and avoid public gathering at premises. FBOs will also ensure at least three feet distance between FBO and customers. He said that customers and FBO will not touch food items and currency without wearing gloves.

He further said that food safety teams also providing free of cost face mask and gloves among food handlers along with sanitizing them. Preventative measures are the best tool to prevent from pandemic coronavirus.

