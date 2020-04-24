Relief operation begins in Sindh: TRDP receives exemption certificate

DADU: Thar Deep Rural Development Program (TRDP) got exemption certificate from Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Umerkot in Sindh Province.

The TRDP officials were doing relief operations in the above-mentioned districts working under this lockdown situation.

As face masks making and distribution trained community members prepared some 2,336 masks in rural areas of the district and provided to district authorities and community institutions for distribution in programme districts.

TRDP trained staff sweing the face masks for distributing ammong communities. (FILE PHOTO)

Relating to the distribution of Soaps TRDP provided some 12,330 Anti-Septic soaps to 80 health facilities in programme districts and related with distribution of Sanitizers TRDP distributed some 21 sanitizers in programme districts.

Likewise, distribution of Food items TRDP provided food some 99,204 packets of food items among some 16,534 poor families.

TRDP also provided food and nonfood items to 3 fire affected families in Tharparkar.

While, related with Cash support TRDP continues distribution of cheques (cash) of Income Generation Grants (IGG) component to poorest households.

In the current situation, markets are closed, by using income generation grant provided by TRDP, the poor households are starting small grocery shops for securing their livelihoods needs.

It is benefitting them and their neighborhood. TRDP supported grant cheques of PKR: 17,958,800 (17.95million) to 874 poor families at doorsteps to secure their livelihood in programme districts.

TRDP distributed cheques of PKR.2,587,200 among 84 households of union councils of Dadu under Programme for Improved Nutrition. The poor families identified through poverty score card.

DISTRIBUTION OF AWARENESS LEAFLETS

TRDP also distributed 1,500 awareness Leaflets among the community in programme districts. The community organization also provided the IEC material in local languages.

TRDP has submitted list of 103 Community resource person (CRP)/ community volunteers for support in relief activities at village level.

TRDP also handed over Poverty Score Card of some 323,894 data to Deputy Commissioners. CRPs facilitated the community to fill the online formats of some 12,519 poor for Rashan/Relief through web based application of district Jamshoro and Dadu.

MOBILE MEDICAL CAMPS

TRDP Umerkot team conducted some 9 Mobile Medical Clinic at different villages of Umerkot were 1,130 patients were treated in Umerkot under emergency response. District wise updated.

Mr Jai Parkash Shivani Program manager SUCCESS TRDP funded by EU Program briefed about activities said that TRDP has its programme outreach to 184,160 households from 2,829 rural settlements of 96 rural UCs of Dadu and Jamshoro district. According to poverty profile collected by TRDP 56% are poor falling below the poverty line.

He said that So far under the SUCCESS Programme more than 27,000 poor households of Dadu and Jamshoro ranked below poverty line have been granted more than PKR 600 million for livelihood and income generation supports. He said that under the current situation such grants for economic activity has opened new windows of business opportunities particularly in the rural areas.

He said that TRDP is closely working in coordination with District Government. Over the request form Deputy Commissioner TRDP provided the list of the poor household data of PSC poverty score card and the list of the community representatives from each of the union council of the district.

He said that Deputy Commissioner notified the relief committees comprising five members, including the two representatives from the community organizations formed under SUCCESS programme.

He said that TRDP mobilized corporate sector and philanthropists for extending relief in current situation, responding TRDP request; the English Biscuits manufactures (EBM) provided 4000 master cartoons of biscuits to TRDP. These biscuits for distribution among the children of poor families of Tharparkar Umerkot and Jamshoro district of TRDP programme area.

He said that So far more than 500 small infrastructure schemes worth of more than PLR 250 have also been provided. The construction work has provided opportunity to skilled and unskilled labor in their own villages.

He said that 42,486 poor households of Jamshoro and Dadu are provided micro health insurance coverage for five years under SUCCESS Program.

He said that under the training component of SUCCESS Programme more than 8000 women got vocational and technical trainings and linked with market to use their skills in contributing household income.

He said that TRDP participated in district coordination Committee meeting about current COVID-19 emergency. He said that TRDP has submitted list of 40 CRPs/ community volunteers for support in relief activities at village level. He said that TRDP also handed over Poverty Score Card of Some 153,534 data to Deputy Commissioner.

About face masks making and distribution, he said that TRDP trained community members prepared some 100 masks’ in rural areas of district.

About distribution of foods items, he said that provided some 67,704 food items among some 11,284 poor families. He said that TRDP provided food & nonfood items among some 3 fire affected families in village Hothiar Taluka Mithi, Tharparkar.

About distribution of Soaps and Sanitizers, he said that TRDP provided some 8,316 Anti-Septic soaps 48 health facilities.

About activities in district Umer Koat, he said that TRDP district manager Umerkot participated in District coordination committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner.

He said that District Manager Umerkot attended Meeting called by Deputy Commissioner Mr. Nadeem Rehman Memon on COVID current situation and Emergency Response update.

He said that Deputy Commissioner appreciated TRDP shearing daily update TRDP and appreciated the support which is done in Hospitals and Isolation ward in the shape of Antiseptic soap and food items. Related with distribution of Soaps and Sanitizers, he said that TRDP provided some 3,564 Anti-Septic soaps to 32 health facilities & community level. He said that TRDP upon the request of DHO and Deputy Commissioner provided 108 antiseptic soap for the COVID patients which are admitted in Isolation center of Umerkot.

He said that TRDP provided some 108 Antiseptic Soaps to EHSAAS KAFALAT Centers upon request of Assistant Director BISP during distribution for EHSAAS KAFALAT for Beneficiaries hand washing.

About distribution of food items, he said that TRDP provided some 10,596-food items among some 1,766 poor families.

He said that TRDP upon the request of DHO and Deputy Commissioner provided 192 packets of food Items for the COVID patients which are admitted in Isolation center of Umerkot.

About mobile medical camps, he said that TRDP team conducted some 9 Mobile Medical Clinic at different villages of Umerkot were 1,130 patient were treated, 46 patients referred to health facilities in Umerkot under emergency response District Dadu District Jamshoro.

About activities in district Dadu, Mr Jai Parkash said that TRDP participated in district coordination committee meeting about current COVID-19 emergency. He said that TRDP has submitted list of 63 Community resource person/ community volunteers for support in relief activities at village level.

He said that TRDP handed over Poverty Score Card of some 170,360 data to Deputy Commissioner.

He said that CRPs facilitated to fill the formats of some 6,240 poor for Rashan Relief through web based application.

About making of face masks and distributions, he said that TRDP Trained community members prepared some 1,728 masks in rural areas of Dadu districts, and distributed in community.

Related with distribution of soaps and sanitizers, he said that TRDP provided some 50 Anti-Septic soaps to health facilities.

While talking about cash support, he said that TRDP continues distribution of cheques (cash) of Income Generation Grants (IGG) component to poorest households. In the current situation, markets are closed. By using income generation grant provided by TRDP, the poor households are starting small grocery shops for securing their livelihoods needs.

He said that it is benefitting them and their neighborhood. He said that TRDP supported grant cheques of PKR: 12,098,800 (12.09million) to 581 poor families at doorsteps to secure their livelihood in programme districts. TRDP distributed cheques of PKR.2,402,400 in 78 households of Union councils of Dadu for purchasing goats to improve their nutrition specially Under-5 years children and pregnant and lactating women under Programme for Improved Nutrition.

He said that the poor families identified through poverty score card. He said that TRDP distributed seed for Kitchen Guarding to some 2,725 poor households of different Union Councils of District Dadu, under Programme for Improved Nutrition. He said that the poor families identified through poverty score card.

About distribution of, he said that 500 awareness Leaflets among the community. He said that TRDP (Nutrition Sensitive Component) PNS ER: Agriculture Entrepreneur Mr. Rab Dino Landor from VO Duaa, SMST K.N Shah UC Thalho Taluka K.N Shah, distributed Vegetables among 10 HHs and AE has developed this FFS demo plot under PINS ER-3 funded by European Union.

Mr Aftab Baloch Coordinator for Community Investment fund and IGG- Income Generation grant of TRDP, about activities in district Jamshoro, said that TRDP participated in district coordination committee meeting about current COVID-19 emergency.

He said that CRPs facilitated to fill the formats of some 6,279 poor for Rashan/Relief through web based application of district Jamshoro.

About face masks making and distribution, he said that TRDP Trained community members prepared some 400 masks in rural areas of Jamshoro districts.

On food items distribution, he said that TRDP provided food items to some 20,904 food items among 3,484 poor families.

About distribution of soaps and sanitizers, TRDP provided some 400 Anti-Septic soaps to health facilities.

Related with cash support he said that TRDP continues distribution of cheques (cash) of Income Generation Grants (IGG) component to poorest households.

He said that In the current situation, markets are closed. He said that by using income generation grant provided by TRDP, the poor households are starting small grocery shops for securing their livelihoods needs.

He said that It is benefitting them and their neighborhood. TRDP supported grant cheques of PKR: 5,860,000 (5.86 million) to 293 poor families at doorsteps to secure their livelihood in programme districts. He said that TRDP distributed cheques of PKR.184,800 in 6 households of Union councils of Jamshoro for purchasing goats to improve their nutrition specially Under-5 years children and pregnant and lactating women under Programme for Improved Nutrition.

He said that the poor families identified through poverty score card. DISTRIBUTION OF AWARENESS LEAFLETS Distributed 1,000 awareness Leaflets among the community in programme districts.

DC Jamshoro captain Fareed ud Din Mustaf said that TRDP under programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh interventions are become highly beneficial for the communities in district Jamshoro and Dadu particularly in the critical situation of CORONA VIRUS when there is lock down everywhere, public transport is disappeared.

He said that the vegetables seeds supported at the V.O and household level have been cultivated by the communities and is main source of getting vegetables at the doorstep in the lock down. Highlights of the day, April 20, 2020 , about medical camps, he said that On April 20, 2020, TRDP conducted mobile Medical Clinic at Village Viklokar UC Kaplore where 202 got treatment under emergency. He appreciated TRDP work in this situation in Jamshoro District. •

He said that mobile medical camp, On April 20, 2020, TRDP conducted mobile Medical Clinic at Village Viklokar UC Kaplore where 202 got treatment under emergency response.

FACE MASKS DISTRIBUTION

DC Dadu, Raja Shahzaman Khuhro appreciating the TRDP work in Dadu district said that TRDP continues distribution of cheques (cash) of Income Generation Grants (IGG) component to poorest households. He said that In the current situation, markets are closed. DCsaid that by using income generation grant provided by TRDP, the poor households are starting small grocery shops for securing their livelihoods needs. He said that It is benefitting them and their neighborhood. TRDP supported grant cheques of PKR: 1,080,000 to 54 poor families at doorsteps to secure their livelihood in programme districts.

TRDP team distributing masks among villagers in KN Shah taluka of Dadu district. (FILE PHOTO)

He said that on April 20,2020, Dadu THARDEEP, under SUCCESS program, provided income generation grant to 24 poor households of PKR 480,000 to secure their livelihood in union council Khan Jo Goth Taluka Mehar District Dadu, IGG cheques were distributed amongst the poor households by Social Organizer Samina Baledai and Programme Assistant CIF Habibullah Kolachi.

He said that TRDP distributed seed for Kitchen Guarding to some 100 poor households of different Union Councils of District Dadu, under Programme for Improved Nutrition. He said that the poor families identified through poverty scorecard.

While, Chief Executive Officer TRDP Dr Allah Nawaz Samoo said that Thardeep Rural Development Program conducted a rapid assessment in 100 Union Councils of Dadu, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts in the end of March. He said that the purpose of assessment was to find out the effects of lockdown on rural economic activity and on the livelihood of poor people. He said that the selection of four districts was based on the fact that these districts comprise both the irrigated lands depending on waters of Indus for agricultural activities and arid zone of Thar and Kohistan that depend on wage labour as the main source of economy.

He further said that there were three main findings of the assessment: 1) On supply side the inflow of goods and services from cities to rural villages and towns was severely curtailed. Besides, outflow of agricultural products particularly vegetables and milk from villages to cities was decreased significantly.

He said that As a result of both these factors the economic activity in villages sluggished. 2) there was huge influx of wage labourers who returned back to villages from cities after lockdown. 3) there was lack of cash availablity in villages due to supply side problems.

He said that It was observed that what was needed immediately was to generate some economic activity in rural villages and restore supply chain to minimum possible level.

He said that Thardeep designed mechanism to support communities and start economic activities with three major inputs; a) providing income generation grant of PKR 20,000 to each of the poor households to start small grocery shops in villages.

He said that the data of the poor households was available with Thardeep which was collected through poverty score card two years ago. b) Facilitated these poor households to purchase daily consumption items from market with support of district administration. c) Facilitate poor households to get cash from banks where the grant was transferred.

Thousands of community volunteers working with TRDP in villages ensured that compliance of guidelines given by district administration is properly made.

He said that TRDP restored activities in these districts from March 30. He said that Thousands of poor households started small grocery shops providing daily consumption items on the doorsteps of their neighborhood. He said that by doing so they made ends meet along with providing home delivery of essential household items in their neighborhood. He said that by first week of April they also started selling milk to towns. This initiative provided communities an opportunity to continue economic activity at the time when it was direly needed.

He said that TRDP is now leveraging this initiative with other grant inputs, in kind, such as providing goat and seed for cultivation. He said that the purpose is to build the resilience of poor communities in the worst economic time, contribute them to protect their basic household assets such as cattle/ goats or small shops.

