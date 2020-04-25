Alternate arrangements be made by umpires to hold bowler’s belongings: Daryl Harper

Umpires at the bowler’s end have traditionally held whatever the bowler has requested, including hats, caps, jumpers and sunglasses. Once cricket is permitted again after the current pandemic, alternate arrangements will be necessary, according to the former ICC Elite Panel umpire Daryl Harper.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia, he said, “Umpires may provide hanging space for jumpers and hats on their backs using a small bag supported around the waist. Perhaps the wicket-keeper will place any items on the ground behind his regular position where the spare fielder’s helmet is currently located. A playing condition could be applied to allow for the same penalty to be awarded when a live ball strikes the new object”.

“Umpires around the world will be cautious about handling any ‘foreign’ objects. It is only natural. Many umpires belong to the older age demographic so great care and consideration will be necessary to safeguard especially the older generation”.

“Rather than an umpire refusing to hold a jumper or hat, I prefer to imagine that alternate arrangements will be planned before the restart. The best relationship between players and officials is achieved by mutual respect”, he added.

“There is also the space outside the field of play where a bowler fielding near the boundary can leave his equipment, without any delay”.

Harbhajan Singh’s hat

The former umpire also narrated an incident involving India’s Harbhajan Singh.

“I only made one exception in my career and that involved everyone’s favourite Indian spin bowler, Harbhajan Singh. In Colombo in July 2010, for Sri Lanka’s first post-Murali Test, I objected to holding Harbhajan’s washing hat when he bowled at my end. It was grubby, sweaty and slimy to the touch. I used a flannel in my left hand to avoid making contact with the smelly headwear, gripping the hat with the flannel to protect myself against any infection. I considered it a health hazard, long before any virus was raging around the globe”.

“Harbhajan appeared offended by my actions and even requested my assistance to find him replacement hats in Australia where we knew they were manufactured. To explain just how cooperative umpires can be, I organised the delivery of five replacement hats, delivered by my friend and colleague Steve Davis direct to Harbhajan then on tour in South Africa, late in 2010”.

“The disappointing conclusion came in the Caribbean when I next encountered the big man in Jamaica in July 2011. At no stage did he either thank me for supplying his new clean hats, nor did he offer to reimburse me as we had pre-arranged”.

“No surprise then that I retired immediately after that Test”, Harper concluded.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION