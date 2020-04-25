Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo takes over as MS LUH hospitals

HYDERABAD: Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo has taken over charge of medical superintendent of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro and has started to work. He called meeting of hospital staff and asked them to continue full treatment and take care of health of all patients including those in coronavirus and also patients of other diseases.

On this occasion AMS Dr. Shaukat Lakho, AMS Dr.Waqar Mahmood Memon, corona focal person Dr. Aftab Phul and others were present. Doctors and para medical staff of hospital felicitated new M.S Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo and pledged their cooperation with him while performing their duties.

On this occasion he said special arrangements have been taken in both LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro hospitals He said Sanitizer spray gates have been installed to entry point of isolation ward and emergency ward. He said civil hospital is center of hope for patients from not only Hyderabad but 15 districts of Sindh. He also said that no lackness on part of anyone would be tolerated with reference to treatment and health care of patients.

