Pak-China friendship is higher than Himalayas and deeper than Pacific ocean: Dr. Burfat

HYDERABAD: Pak-China friendship is as old as the birth of Pakistan on the map of the world. It is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the Pacific ocean. Both brotherly states have always reached out to each other — be it thick or thin. In these times of horrific Virus too, the two sides have displayed the same enviable spirit of exemplary friendship.

The above remarks were made by SU vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while he presided over Zoom Cloud interface on the occasion of handing over of 2040 face masks including 40 N 95 ones to SU, received in person in Karachi by SU Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia Director Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani. Dr. Zhang Xiaoping, Director Confucius Centre, University of Karachi, and Dean SU Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi were also in the loop as the chief guest and guest of honor respectively; wherein SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and ASCFESEA faculty were also part of the interaction.

“We are extremely grateful to the people and the government of the Peoples’ Republic of China for their continued help and support to Pakistan in form of provision of anti-viral medical kits, medicines, experts, advice, and face-masks; consolidating and celebrating 70 years of proud cultural, diplomatic and friendly ties”, Dr. Burfat said.

The vice-chancellor also made proud mention of remarkable SU relations with KU Confucius Centre, marking memorable collaborations like Pak-China Cultural Corner at ASCFESEA and holding Pak-China Cultural Caravan at SU.

Dr. Zhang Xiaoping said he had been immensely pleased and proud to have always worked up close with SU, especially with ASCFESEA.

“I am indeed grateful to vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, all previous centre directors, incumbent director Dr. Khatwani and centre faculty for all initiatives including seminars, workshops, meetings and Chinese language courses at the centre”, Dr. Xiaoping said.

ASCFESEA director Dr. Khatwani gratefully presented a chronology of collaborative activities between KU Confucius Centre and SU through the ASCFESEA platform and hinted at many a memorandum of understanding in the offing with Sichuan Normal University, China under the kind patronage of its president Wang Mingyi.

