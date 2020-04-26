Sir Richard Hadlee proposes cricket ball with enlarged seam

Sir Richard Hadlee has proposed an enlarged seamed cricket balls to have more advantage to the bowlers Cricket ball manufactures will face the biggest challenge now, he believes.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from New Zealand, the former cricketer, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers and all-rounders in cricketing history says, “it makes a difference to enhance the shine and remove scuff marks on the ball and keep the ball in a better condition for longer periods”.

“Using saliva on the ball is part of the game and bowlers use it to help shine and buff up the ball. Yes, I used it (saliva). Everyone did”.

“If it is deemed to be a health hazard and medically unsafe, it may need to be banned. Whilst that may not sit comfortably with bowlers or fielders they may have find other legal ways of shining the ball”, Sir Hadlee added.

“Perhaps ball manufactures may need to find a way for the leather on the ball to last longer and keep its shine. A big challenge for them. May be the cricket ball could have an enlarged seam to give the bowlers more assistance”.

“The MCC who govern law changes may have to make some decisions”, Hadlee signed off.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION