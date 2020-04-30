Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 16,431

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 16,431 in Pakistan as 714 new cases reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

According to the national dashboard, these include 6,340 cases in Punjab, 6,053 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,049 in Balochistan, 339 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 313 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Fifteen deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 361 while 4,105 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

The country has conducted overall 174,160 coronavirus tests including 8,249, in last 24 hours.

Sindh recorded 404 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a video statement, Murad Ali Shah said that eight more people have died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the number of people who have died from the disease to 100.

He also said that Rs 3.5 billion have been collected in the provincial coronavirus emergency fund for provision of medical supplies to the hospitals.

