Labourers for mango harvest not available due to corona

HYDERABAD, April 27, 2020: Sindh Abadgar Ittehad has apprehended concern of loss of mango crop in Sindh to the tune of billions of rupees because there remains only one week in mango harvest but labourers have still not arrived due to prevalent coronavirus fear and terror.

In a statement issued here on Monday president of Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Nawab Zubair Talpur has asked the government to provide relief to mango growers. He said mangoes of Sindh are exported to USA, EU, and Arab states and if no immediate step is taken by the government situation of mango can turn like that of tomato. He said tomato was sold at Rs.300 per kilo but when its season started in Sindh same was sold at Rs. Only 5/ per kilo. The growers here sustained financial loss of billions in tomato but the federal government did not provide any relief to growers. He demanded subsidy to tomato growers.

Nawab Zubair said it was the misfortune of growers of Sindh that due to the worst kind of rule the agriculture economy of Sindh has not been stable. He asked for permission to mango harvest worst from the whole country especially from Punjab and Thar under SOP so that mango harvest could be saved from destruction and also government must make arrangements of its export through Iran and Afghanistan borders. Such measures can save Pakistan economy from falling down, he added.

