PFA seals three food points over adulteration, unhygienic conditions

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed three food points and discarded thousands of kilograms unwholesome food while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk and eatables in different districts of Punjab.

The operation was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure healthy and safe food in the market as per the PFA Act. Food safety teams have visited dozens of eateries and examined the hygiene issues and food quality in a daylong operation.

Irfan Memon said that dairy safety teams have disposed of 1,900 litre chemically contaminated milk in Fazlia Colony Shah Jamal, Lahore. The dairy safety teams have inspected several milk shops to make certain the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

As many as 2,200 litre milk was examined on nine milk shops during the inspection operation. The authority issued warning notices for improvement to business operators. Irfan Memon said that teams have discarded hundreds of kilograms milk which confiscated from Al-Hafiz, Sakhi Shah Jamal, Ahmed, Arshad, Botta, Talib and Akram milk shops.

All these food points were found involved in the wicked practice of milk adulteration. He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals. PFA is checking milk thought modern lactoscan machines.

In Multan, PFA sealed Mughal Industry at Nagh Shah Chowk and Malik Foods on Purana Dunyapur Road. He said that both units were closed down for bringing into use of expired flavours, empty bottles and untraceable ingredients. The raiding teams also witnessed improper labelling on products and poor cleanliness arrangements. He said that the use of artificial sweeteners and substandard pulp in drinks lead to sugar, kidney and heart problems.

According to details, the authority seized 2,220 litres Swiss mango drinks; 1,950kg mango pulp; 1,000 litres mango juice, 25kg pomegranate flavour, 23kg expired artificial sweeteners, two filling plants and 1,200 empty bottles.

PFA Sialkot team sealed Shah Chakki (grinding) unit located at Bogra Haji Pura over proved contamination of daal matri and corn in chickpea flour. He said that the team also witnessed poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene.

The director general said that adulteration is a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand. He further said that PFA’s food safety officers are being sent to the field wearing full protective clothing who were screening the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus.

