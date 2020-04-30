Registration process of needy for ration continues in DC office

HYDERABAD, April 28, 2020: Additional deputy commissioner Hyderabad Qaim Akbar has said that distribution of ration among poor and needy was underway in collaboration with philanthropist and social organizations of the district and also process for registration of such families was continues under which distribution of ration was being ensured among poor. This he said while distributing 200 bags of ration among poor at Shaheed Uedali Qaimkhani football ground Qasimabad last evening. He said the registration process of deserving persons was under process so that every poor can get ration.

He also said that in Latifabad 500 bags of ration were distributed among needy and poor. He said during the distribution of ration SOPs of government were also followed including social distancing.

On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo, and others were present.

