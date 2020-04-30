SU to establish COVID-19 Testing Lab

HYDERABAD: I believe, never has the laboratory been more central and critical to healthcare than it is today. As pathologists and medical laboratory scientists all over the world; and especially in Sindh and Pakistan are striving to keep our patients – and ourselves – safe. As the experts seek to contain and slow down the spread of COVID-19, we must take extraordinary measures to do our part for patient care – and we must act as a cohesive unit. Although the pathology and medical laboratory professional community has been doing much, yet now is the time for us to band together, share knowledge with one another, and be in constant communication with our clinical care colleagues. In doing so, we provide the critical information needed to curb the tide of the outbreak. It is under this philosophy that we have decided to establish Covid 19 Testing Centre/ Diagnostic Laboratory at Sindh University. For this, we will obtain approval of relevant varsity bodies and the government offices and will seek advice from the world healthcare outfits.

The above opinion was put forward by VC-SU Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat as a part of the remarks he made while he presided over video-link virtual meeting of SU scientists from M. A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, Prof. Bashir Ahmed Channar Department of Microbiology, Department of Biochemistry, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Physiology, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Pharmacy and other institutes of the Varsity’s life sciences domain.

“Universities serve as lighthouses of wisdom; expected to generate new knowledge to benefit societies and mankind. The University of Sindh, realizing this its mandate has been endeavouring from day one of the pandemic to do its bit. And there has been an incessant, non-stop flurry of varsity activity in this context. The decision to set up Covid 19 diagnostic centre is the latest advancement in this regard,” Dr. Burfat said.

The vice-chancellor further remarked that SU was a proud house to eminent scientists with nationally and globally proven expertise in their respective fields; and that he was more than sure that they would do their best to live up to this task and deliver much beyond expectations.

On the occasion, a five-member committee comprising Prof. Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio, Dr. Ayaz Ali Samo, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto and Dr. Qamar Abbas was also formed to initiate spadework and prepare proposals for further progress. Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo, illustrious scientists Prof.Dr. Muhammad Yar Khuhawar, Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Memon, Prof. Dr. Najma Memon, and SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro were prominent among those in attendance.

