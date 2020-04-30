USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int’l community says Sardar Masood Khan

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the recommendation of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to blacklist India for being a dangerous country for the minorities, is a proof that India’s blackface now stands fully exposed before the world, and it is no longer in a position to further deceive the international community through its mantra of democracy.

Commenting on the recent report of the USCIRF through different tweets, he said that India has emerged as the most violent and turbulent Islamophobic hotspot where the worst wave of hatred and violence against the minorities particularly the Muslim is being directly patronized by the government.

He said that the Muslims who form the largest minority in India, feel themselves totally helpless and insecure because the state which was to protect their rights, life and property, itself has become their enemy.

The AJK president said that the Indian Government has unleashed a reign of terror against its Muslim citizens as well as the people of occupied Kashmir when the whole world is engaged to combat the novel coronavirus.

“Since Aug 5, 2019, India has imposed a kleptocracy on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The occupiers have stolen Kashmiris’ flag, constitution and civil and political rights. Now they have set out a diabolical plan to steal Kashmiris’ right to life, identity, land, jobs, businesses..

Sardar Masood Khan said that the puppet regime in occupied Kashmir violating the internationally-recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, has started issuing domicile certificates to hundreds of thousands of Hindus to rehabilitate them in the held territory. In this situation, he feared that in coming days, right of permanent residence will be granted besides more than 600,000 non-Kashmiri Hindus, to about one million Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir.

Strongly condemning violence by the Indian police including the use of baton charge and teargas against the funeral procession of Bilal Ahmed in Pulwama district, the AJK president described it a cowardly act, and said that India has tested every means including repression, state terrorism and incentives etc, but it could not break the will of Kashmiri people and could not compel them to call off their liberation movement and give up their demand for the right to self-determination. He said that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom and the right to self determination.

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude for the UAE Princess Hend Faisal Al Qassemi for raising her voice against India’s ill attitude towards the Indian Muslims and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, clarified that the state of Jammu and Kashmir had never been the part of India, but it is a disputed territory, and under the UN resolutions, the people of the state are to determine their future through a plebiscite.

In a tweet, the state president said that the statement of the UAE princess in which she termed the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory as part of India, had hurt sentiments of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION