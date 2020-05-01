Sunil Gavaskar and Rishi Kapoor had protested against demolition of ISKCON Temple in London

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has paid rich tributes to actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

In fact, Sunil Gavaskar and Rishi Kapoor knew each other well and both protested against the demolition of a Lord Krishna temple in London.

Speaking exclusively, Gavaskar said, “It is truly a tragic time we are all going through”.

About the protest, he added, “what did happen was that both of us walked about 15 km along with hundreds of devotees from London to the outskirts of the Borough to protest against the demolition of an ISKCON Temple that the local councilors were planning. The temple was earlier the country residence of one of the Beatles”.

Last year, Rishi Kapoor also made an interesting observation about India’s World Cup 2019 team.

He first spotted that many of the Indian team members had bears.

“Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!” He had then said in social media.

