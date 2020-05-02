Mazhar Choudhry hails PM for relief package for small business

HYDERABAD: The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday hailed the announcement of the Prime Minister’s relief package for small business and ban on the export of essential food item.

It is the timely decision of the federal government which brought a sigh of relief among the business community particularly the small traders and industrialists of the country, he said and added that relief to over 3.5 million businessmen would definitely bring stability in the economy of the country.

The Chairman HSATI thanked the Prime Minister’s Imran Khan under whose directives, the economic coordination committee of the federal cabinet has taken this decision under which, the federal government has also provided relief in payment of electricity bills.

Due to COVID-19, he said that the business community has not only received huge financial losses but it also badly affected the monthly and daily wager workers of the industrial sector. Under these circumstances, the announced of relief package for small businesses has brought a sigh of relief among the business community, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION