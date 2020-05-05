Jayananda Warnaweera decides to return as an administrator

Jayananda Warnaweera has expressed his desire to return to cricket administration.

After completing the total three-year suspension by the ICC and the SLC in 2018, the Galle chief curator is all set to contest the Galle District Cricket association elections this year.

The elections were scheduled to be held on March 31 but because of the COVID-19, the same have been indefinitely postponed.

“Many of my club members and friends want me to contest for the secretary post and I have decided to oblige them”, the 60-year-old former fast bowler and also the off-break bowler said exclusively over telephone from Galle.

“The ICC suspension is a history now and I have learnt my lesson. Now I am committed to perform my new role”.

“I will also guide the curator. I have more than 20 year experience and want to utilise it for the betterment of the game”.

“Galle International Stadium is at my heart and I want to give something to the game”.

Warnaweera played 10 Tests and six ODIs’, capturing 32 and six wickets in respective formats of the game.

