Wax polish better option to replace saliva?

Research of use of wax on SG (Sanspareils Greenlands) cricket balls will begin in India, according to Paras Anand, the SG marketing director.

The similar research has already begun for the Kookabura cricket balls in Australia.

“My thought is that if saliva has to be replaced using wax polish is the best alternative to maintain shine in the ball and retain the art of reverse swinging in Test cricket”, Paras Anand, speaking exclusveily said.

“We at SG are also doing our R&D and will come out with a Tested product within a couple of weeks”, he added.

Owing to the world wide lock-down, the scientists and researchers are unable to do more work on it but the company is hopeful of getting it done at the soonest.

According to Salomi Allot, a female cricketer in Nagpur, who holds the degree in Chemical Engineering, feels strategic data needs to be collected and experiments need to be performed before the wax-ball is put into action.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Nagpur, she said, “a lot of R&D is imperative to use wax for shining the leather ball for cricket after Covid-19. Theoretically, we cannot predict unless the research is been made. Strategic data is a must”.

“Properties of different types of wax (natural and synthetic) will play role here. The ball will definitely shine, like it does when we apply it on apples but it’s effects might favour just the batter or the bowler. Or for some time it’ll favour either batter or bowler and vice-versa”.

Loss of grip

“There will be loss of grip of the ball for the bowlers and fielders while throwing the ball. Which might result into wide balls, haywire throws by fielders etc.



“The coating of wax will come off eventually after a period of say for example 5-10 overs. Thus R&D is required so as to determine after how many overs should the wax coat be re-applied to the ball. Or the ball should be replaced. Or use 2 balls for the 2 ends for maximum effect even in the shorter format”, she added.

The Engineer cricketer has suggested few other ideas…

“We can use Polymeric Coating instead of Manual Coating of wax on the ball.

Wax Liners can be used to coat on the ball so that it stays on the ball for maximum duration of time”.

“Also, using Composite Polymer for making playing kits would help the players’ shine the ball by the rubbing on their clothes, for example high quality Tericot which is mixture of Terylene and Cotton can prove to be effective to shine the ball”, she signed off.

Innovative way

The use of wax is an innovative idea, feels Daryl Foster, a legendary Australian coach and cricket’s long-standing bio-mechanical expert.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Perth, he said, “I’m sure there is a long way to go before it is approved but it is at least an innovative way of removing the use of saliva to assist shining the ball. It is early to form an opinion about the use by players or umpires of this Kookaburra wax applicator on the ball.”

