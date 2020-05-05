YCAP demands imposition of curfew across the country for curbing proliferation of COVID-19

DADU: The vice-chairman of the Young Consultant Association of Pakistan (YCAP) Dr. Sajjan Halepoto has demanded the provincial and federal governments of imposing curfew across Pakistan in order to curb the proliferation of coronavirus (COVID-19).



He said that the mortality rate had terribly risen in the country after easing lockdown adding that the curfew was the only solution to diminish the deaths from the dreadful pandemics.



This he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. President YCAP Sindh chapter Dr. Hameed Radhan, Dr. Aishor Kumar, Dr. Zameer Tunio, and others were also present on the occasion.



Dr. Sajjan Halepoto said that like Pakistan, but many countries in the world were faced with economic challenges but the governments of all the coronavirus affected countries were managing everything which resulted in the implementation of the lockdown orders.



“In Pakistan, especially Sindh province, the majority of people didn’t abide by the lockdown orders in letter and spirit”, he said and added that due to easing lockdown, the coronavirus cases were fast augmenting in the country which was simultaneously causing to arise death toll.



He said that the curfew was the only solution to compel the masses to stay at their homes for the safety of their lives.



He said that the provincial and federal governments must come forward to providing the serving doctors with the protective types of equipment in order that they might carry on treating the patients affected by the pandemic without any disturbances.



He on behalf of YCAP viewed that the doctors will never leg behind the battle against the coronavirus adding that the young doctors would be ready to continue the treatment even on the open sky in case of any emergency or difficult times.



Dr. Halepoto appealed to the masses to stay at their homes and take all the precautionary measures if they throng to the bazaars for groceries.



He said after easing the lockdown, the corona cases had doubled in the country while it could jeopardize the lives of people to a great extent.



In reply to a question, Dr. Sajjan Halepoto said that the masses were not implementing the SOPs issued by the government which was posing a big threat.



“If the SOPs are not followed properly, God forbid! It can spoil the situation further. It’s really dangerous, rather a deadly situation”, he established.



He said that Dr. Furqan was dead in a hospital in Karachi due to the unavailability of ventilator adding that his death was a moment of worries for medical practitioners who were waging war against COVID-19 while being at the front line.



Dr. Halepoto demanded the provincial and federal governments of getting their SOPs implemented and imposing curfew for curbing the spread of COVID-19.



He called on the federal government to term the doctors, journalists & policemen as martyrs who have died from coronavirus

MORE FROM THIS SECTION