Chairman Dadu district Zakat committee distributes fund among 3,700 poor

DADU: Chairman of district Zakat committee Dadu, distributed 6,000 rupees per person the Zakat funds among 3,700 of poor families of Dadu district.

Chairman of Zakat committee Dadu, Kazi Imtiaz Ahmed released/distributed the Zakat funds among 3700 poor people of Dadu district as 6000 rupees per poor person in a Zakaat funds distribution program held the office of chairman district Zakat committees Dadu. Through following the social distance, SOPs, the funds of Zakat were distributed among the poor people in the program.

On that occasion, local PPP leader, chairman of town committee Phulji station, Kazi Ali Mohammad who is the grandson of renowned Philanthropist of the area late Qazi Ali Hyder and local chairmen of 302 committees of the district were present.

Speaking on that occasion, Kazi Imtiaz Ahmed chairman district Zakat committee Dadu said that this amount of Zakat funds was released to 3700 poor people of Dadu district through the recommendations 302 local chairmen of committees of Johi, Dadu, Mehar and KN Shah talukas. He said that it was transparent way to distribute funds among the poor people as the poor people will withdraw this amount of 6000 rupees through ATMs cards. He said that ATM cards with title of Benazir Zakat cards were handed over to the poor people. He said that it was the installment of six months of Zakaat fund as released to the poor people of Dadu district.

He said that Sindh was the first province where Zakat funds were released to poor people directly in the account and will draw through Benazir Zakat card. He said that in other provinces, it was cheques system to distribute Zakaat funds among poor people while in Sindh province it was ATM cards system to draw the funds directly by the concerned poor people. He said that very soon 2000 rupees will be released to poor people through Ramzan package. He said that ratio of Zakkat giving people reduced due to corona Virus out break as people had withdrawn their money from banks before starting of month Ramzan. He said that Zakkat committee Dadu also had supported hospitals like civil hospital Dadu for medicines of poor patients.

On that occasion, PPP MNA, Sardar Rafiq Ahmed appreciated the step of district Zakaat chairman Kazi Imtiaz Ahmed to release installment of six months of Zakaat funds to poor people of Dadu district through the transparent way. He said that Sindh was one the province where the distribution of Zakaat was transparent quite well. He said that honest people were looking after the distribution Zakaat funds as chairmen of district Zakaat committees in the province.

On that occasion, PPP leader, chairman of town committee Phulji station Kazi Ali Mohammad said that the Kazi family had always helped poor people and communities of Dadu district in every difficult time. He said that the support and social work of his grandfather Kazi Ali Hyder was famous in the area. He said that in supper flood 2010, the role of late Kazi Ali Hyder and his family was important in Dadu district as they helped poor families. He said that in this situation of coronavirus, the Kazi family will continue their services to the poor families.

