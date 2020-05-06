HSATI urges opening of public service depts under SOPs

HYDERABAD: The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has emphasized upon Sindh Government to open provincial public services departments under set standard operating procedures so that the people particularly traders and industrialists could take sigh of relief.

The provincial public services departments particularly the offices of property registration should be allowed to function in view of the permission granted to banking sector, food and export oriented industries to operate with required SOPs, he said and added that decision in this regard will help in reducing the income deficit of the provincial government.

He said that dates of property registration have been expired due closure of public services departments as a result of COVID-19. The people particularly the traders and industrialists are facing difficulties to get their issues resolved, he said and demanded to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other concerned to realize the difficulties of the people and allow these public service departments to function under set SOPs.

