14 Ehsas Kafalat beneficiaries test come negative for Covid-19 in Dadu

DADU: The results of tests of 14 persons of COVID-19 came negative on Wednesday, while, tests of 14 more people related with beneficiaries of the Ehsas Kafalat program were conducted.

DHO Dadu, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawachh said that the results of tests of COVID-19 of 14 people were declared negative.

DC Dadu, Raja Shahzaman Khuhro said that total tests of 419 people related with COVID-19 were conducted and they all declared negative. .

He said that total 15 tests out of 419 people declared positive but they were quarantined and they improved and they sent to their homes some 8 days ago.. He said that it was decided that tests of COVID-19 would be conducted of vegetable, fruits and groceries sellers from tomorrow.

He said that tests of COVID-19 of 14 more people was conducted related with beneficiaries of Ehsas Kafalat program centers at Dadu, Mehar, KN Shah were conducted. He said that there were total 100 beds in Isolation wards at taluka hospital KN Shah, Johi, Dadu and Mehar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION